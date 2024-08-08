World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.07 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $122.07 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000093 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

