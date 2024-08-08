Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Buys £140,900 in Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) insider Jozsef Varadi purchased 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.01) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($180,063.90).

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,423 ($18.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,155.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,144.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,380 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,548 ($32.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,150 ($27.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.17) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

