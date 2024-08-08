Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $225.00 at Benchmark

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.61. 133,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 436.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 54,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2,933.3% during the second quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 48,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 29.5% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

