Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,707. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

