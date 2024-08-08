WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Down 23.1%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.92.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

