Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEYS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,041. The firm has a market cap of $294.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.73. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

