Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 14.3%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 21,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 87,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Western Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

