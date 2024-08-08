Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

HYI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 97,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,107. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

