Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 19,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

