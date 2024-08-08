Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 19,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.98.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.