Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Welltower by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. 3,426,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $117.44.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

