Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $14.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

