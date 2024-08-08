Wells Fargo & Company Increases Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $76.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

Kellanova stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 28.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 22.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 101.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 138.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.