Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $360.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $334.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.07. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after buying an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.