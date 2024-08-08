Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

