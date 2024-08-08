Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.