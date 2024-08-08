Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.0 million-$918.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.6 million. Waystar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Waystar Trading Down 1.4 %

About Waystar

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 688,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,503. Waystar has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

