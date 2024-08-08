Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waystar traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.62. 50,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 992,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Waystar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Waystar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Waystar Stock Performance

About Waystar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $1,633,000.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.