Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Wavefront Technology Solutions to post earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.
Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$72.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.45 million.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wavefront Technology Solutions
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.