Warby Parker’s (WRBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,711. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

