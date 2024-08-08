Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.49. 5,302,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,541,728. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

