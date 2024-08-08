Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.20. 10,099,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,573,286. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

