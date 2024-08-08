Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE:WMT opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $538.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,274,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

