W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 147,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,258. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.