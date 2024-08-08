VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 764,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -171.88 and a beta of 1.37. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

