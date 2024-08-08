Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.91.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE VNO traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,656. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 209.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.