Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,318. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

