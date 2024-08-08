Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.19 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

