Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Van Boxmeer Buys 62,867 Shares

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($57,845.67).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

VOD stock traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.64 ($0.94). The company had a trading volume of 54,697,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,655,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,819.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

