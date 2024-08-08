Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 45,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,515. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.