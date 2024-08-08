Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $42.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

