Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $50.39. 1,384,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,803,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zante Greg 16,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

