VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

