VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
Shares of SFLO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,638. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.
VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
