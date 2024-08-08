VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Raises Dividend to $1.46 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.4613 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $17.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UEVM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.13.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
