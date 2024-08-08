Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded by Mizuho to Outperform

Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Shares of VRT opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

