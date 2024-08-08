Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

