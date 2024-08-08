Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.58 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $60.09 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00583231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00032055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00255530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

