Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. 131,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

