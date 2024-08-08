Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Veracyte Trading Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 390,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,638. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.
In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
