Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Announces $0.89 Dividend

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8927 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Venture Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of VEMLY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Venture has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $57.63.
Venture Company Profile
