Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Announces $0.89 Dividend

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8927 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Venture Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of VEMLY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Venture has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

