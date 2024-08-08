Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.26 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $660,892.58 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00036337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,619,888,436 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

