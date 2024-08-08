Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

