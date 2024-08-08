Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,458,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,446% from the previous session’s volume of 1,193,746 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $48.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
