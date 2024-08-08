Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,458,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,446% from the previous session’s volume of 1,193,746 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $48.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 917.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 519,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

