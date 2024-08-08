Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

VCIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

