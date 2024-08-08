Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 451,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,251 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.