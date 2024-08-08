Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.57. 418,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.