Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.53. 343,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,453. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.