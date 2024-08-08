Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,428 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.