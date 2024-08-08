Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in GSK by 69.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,470. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

