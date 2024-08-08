Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.8% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 130.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

O stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

